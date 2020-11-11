14-month-old baby abducted in Amber Alert, woman found dead in home baby taken from

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 37-year-old man is wanted after an Amber Alert on Tuesday, when he allegedly murdered a woman in a Southeast Oklahoma City home and left with what is believed to be his 14-month-old child.

Chopper 4 flew high in the sky above the scene in Southeast Oklahoma City Tuesday. Crime Scene Units came and went as well as officers after they got a 9-1-1 call of a suspected dead body in the home.

“When we arrived, we did locate a dead victim, homicide victim; there was obvious signs of homicide,” said Capt. Dan Stewart with Oklahoma City police.

KFOR was told that victim was a woman. However, it wasn’t confirmed if she was Zyla’s mother. The man who is believed to be Zyla’s father, Brandon Milburn, allegedly ran from the murder scene with the baby in hand.

A few hours later, information came in from the Love County Sheriff, saying Zyla was safe and sound near the Oklahoma/Texas border in Love County, Okla. She had been dropped off at the detention center allegedly by Milburn’s aunt, who called 911. Details of how she obtained the child are still unclear. Investigators said they are in the process of interviewing her, but said she may have been heading to her home in Texas when the Amber Alert was issued.

KFOR is still waiting to receive information from police on who the woman is that was killed inside the home. Also, it is unclear who may have found her body and alerted police in the first place.

LATEST HEADLINES: