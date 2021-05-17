14-year-old boy dies after accident at Oklahoma lake

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators say a community is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old Checotah boy following an accident at Lake Eufaula.

Around 6 p.m. on May 15, emergency crews were called to an accident on the beach of Lake Eufaula.

Officials say three children were riding a 2021 Polaris Ranger and doing donuts in the sand by the lake when it rolled over.

Tragically, the Ranger landed on top of a 14-year-old boy.

The 14-year-old, who has not been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

