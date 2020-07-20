14-year-old driver, 17-year-old passenger, injured after Caddo County rollover crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two juveniles were injured after a rollover crash in Caddo County over the weekend.

It happened on July 18, just before 3:15 p.m., on County Street 2630 near Gracemont, Oklahoma.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 14-year-old, and two passengers, ages 17 and 12, were traveling southbound on the county road when the driver crashed as the road turned into gravel. Officials say the driver was traveling at a speed too fast for the road type.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and departed the roadway to the right, striking a fence and rolling an unknown number of times.

The driver and a 17-year-old passenger were ejected an unknown distance. They were taken to the hospital in good condition, the report states. The 12-year-old passenger was not injured.

OHP says the cause of the crash was due to an inexperienced driver.

Latest stories: