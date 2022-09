DIBBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl is dead following an accident in McClain County.

Around 9:23 p.m. on Sept. 20, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 76 at 214th St. in Dibble.

Investigators say a 14-year-old girl was standing near the roadway when she ran into the road to catch a dog.

Sadly, she was hit by a 2022 Lincoln Navigator.

The girl, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.