14-year-old girl killed in Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say the victim in a deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City has been identified as a 14-year-old girl.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of S.E. 22nd St.

“When officers arrived, they found a female there, 14-year-old girl, shot to death,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Sara Collins was found dead in the area.

Police believe she might have been there with a group. Officers say a fight broke out and shots were fired.

“It appears that she was there with some friends. They were outside when at least one other group, possibly two showed up,” said Knight.

Knight says investigators don’t believe the bullets were meant for her.

“She does not appear to be an intended victim in this shooting. She appears to have been hit by a stray bullet,” said Knight.

Investigators are still working to find more information.

“Everybody fled at that point, so we have not identified a suspect in this case yet. This is one of those where we’re counting on information from the public. Anyone with information can give that through the Homicide Tipline,” said Knight.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tipline at (405) 297-1200.