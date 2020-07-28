14-year-old girl killed in single-vehicle crash, OHP says

ROGER MILLS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a single-vehicle crash in Roger Mills County claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl.

It happened on Monday, around 12:05 p.m., on State Highway 47, near Cheyenne, Oklahoma.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a vehicle traveling westbound on the highway “entered a left curve and traveled off the right edge of the roadway.” The driver overcorrected back to the roadway, lost control and entered into a broad slide. The vehicle departed the roadway into the west ditch where the vehicle began to overturn and then struck a tree.

Three people were inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The 35-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with head injuries, but listed as stable. A 16-year-old passenger was treated and released from the hospital. A 14-year-old girl, who was also a passenger, was pronounced dead due to her injuries.

The cause of the collision and condition of the driver at the time of the incident are under investigation.

