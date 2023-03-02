PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a teenager who died after being hit by a train earlier this week.

On Wednesday, officials identified the teenager as 14-year-old Dominic Agoston Heath.

Investigators with the Pauls Valley Police Department say Heath was walking home from an after-school activity at Pauls Valley Junior High.

Just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 28, Heath was walking southbound along the train tracks when he was hit by a train.

Authorities say they were able to use camera footage to watch Heath’s movements from the school almost to the time of the accident.

“We can watch him up to about four minutes before the call came in that he’d been struck by a train. He seemed like a happy child. There’s no one around him. He did appear to be preoccupied with a device in his hand, likely his phone. But at this point, everything is indicating just a tragic accident,” said Chief Derrick Jolley, with the Pauls Valley Police Department.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.