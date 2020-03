SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 14-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a car along a state highway.

Around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along Hwy 51 in Sand Springs.

Investigators say a 2013 Nissan Juke was heading westbound on Hwy 51 as a 14-year-old boy was walking down the center of the highway.

The vehicle hit the teen, who was pronounced dead at the scene.