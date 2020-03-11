14-year-old killed, other teens injured in McCurtain County UTV crash

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a deadly UTV crash in McCurtain County this week.

It happened around 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday on private property approximately 4.5 miles west of Broken Bow.

According to a trooper’s report, five people were in a 2016 Polaris UTV traveling eastbound on Weyerhaeuser Road when it ran off the left side of the roadway, went back onto the roadway at a low water bridge and overturned.

Two 16-year-old males, a 14-year-old male and a 43-year-old woman were passengers in the UTV. The driver’s identity is pending investigation, the report states.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The other teens were injured, but are expected to be OK. The woman was not injured.

What caused the crash is still under investigation.