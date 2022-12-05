OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are still angels to be adopted from the Salvation Army Angel Tree this holiday season.

140 angels still remain on the Angel Tree, waiting to offer a merry Christmas to someone in need in Central Oklahoma.

“For many, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but for others, it can be a time of amplified hardship. The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma requests the assistance of the community to provide miracles this Christmas,” said Major Paula Powell, Area Commander of The Salvation Army.

KFOR’s Kevin Ogle & and the Salvation Army in front of the Angel Tree. Image KFOR.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree gives the community the opportunity to choose an angel from off the tree and provide a Christmas for children and seniors in the area.

“We are so appreciative of everything our community does. We don’t want anyone to go without and so we are desperately in need of the community to adopt angels,” said Major Powell.

There are Angel Tree locations at Quail Springs Mall, Sooner Mall and The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma.

For more information or to virtually adopt an angel from the Angel Tree, visit this link.