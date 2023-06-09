OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says a 16-month multi-agency investigation has resulted in the seizure of more than 10 pounds of heroin and over 14,000 fentanyl pills being trafficked into the state.

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says the investigation targeted a drug trafficking organization moving large shipments of heroin and fentanyl from Mexico into Oklahoma City.

“Since January of 2022, our agency has conducted several undercover operations in which purchases of fentanyl pills and packages of heroin were made. This allowed us to identify and arrest multiple traffickers linked to this organization,” Woodward said.

Woodward says OBN Agents served nearly 20 additional arrest warrants for co-conspirators tied to the investigation Thursday.

“These investigations are critical in stopping the flow of one of the deadliest drugs on our streets today. Fentanyl deaths have increased over 500% in the past five years in Oklahoma, and just one pill moved by these organizations has the capability to take another life,” OBN Director Donnie Anderson said.

Anyone with information about criminal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Tips can remain anonymous.