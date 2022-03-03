OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Multiple guns are still missing weeks after a rash of car burglaries in the middle of a Sunday church service.

“I got out of church, was about to walk out to my car and noticed a lot of commotion going around in the parking lot and saw mine. The front door was open. The front driver’s side window was busted through,” said Zach Davis, one of the victims.



Courtesy Scott Staton

Davis wasn’t alone – court documents show at least 15 cars were broken into at the Southern Hills Baptist Church.

However, it appears the suspects were only after one thing: guns.

“They just took the gun. And evidently, that’s all they took from anybody else,” said Scott Staton, another victim. “My Oakley’s were in there. My wallet was laying open with a little bit of cash and credit cards in there. They didn’t take that.”

Court documents say the suspects got into a getaway car.

That car struck two others while leaving the scene.

Police took two suspects into custody after a short chase through a Walmart parking lot. Both are under the age of 18.

“Ultimately, it will be up to the district attorney’s office to file any formal charges, but they were booked on complaints of burglary,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirks, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The driver of the car, however, has yet to be located.

The guns are still on the loose as well, and even the church goers are starting to lose faith.

“I’d love to get it back just to avoid the hassle. But, I mean, it’s been like two weeks, I guess now. I mean, every passing day seems like it’s less likely to happen,” said Staton.