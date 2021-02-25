$15 million in COVID-19 relief to be provided to Oklahoma airports

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new Federal Aviation Administration program will distribute nearly $15.2 million to several Oklahoma airports to support coronavirus relief efforts.

The money will be distributed as part of the Federal Government’s Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program (ACRGP), according to an Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission news release.

The state will spread $15,198,519 among 77 airports, including 73 general aviation airports and four commercial airports.

“Four of the GA airports are also eligible for the FAA Contract Tower Program funding under CRRSAA including Ardmore Municipal Airport, University of Oklahoma Westheimer Airport, Wiley Post Airport and Enid Woodring Regional Airport,” the news release states.

Airport sponsors may use the allocated money to cover costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization and janitorial services that are performed to battle the spread of pathogens at the airport and debt service payments, according to the news release.

“The past year brought the Oklahoma Airport System challenges like the industry has never experienced. As with the first round of relief funds, federal transportation dollars to our airports is appropriate and necessary during these difficult times,” Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz said. “We know that regional airports connect communities to commerce, and these critical grant funds will continue to allow our communities to sustain the operations at their airports.”

The following airports received the most funding:

Will Rogers World Airport – $6,447,970

Tulsa International Airport – $5,525,442

Stillwater Regional Airport – $1,016,429

Wiley Post Airport – $91,162

University of Oklahoma Westheimer Airport – $57,162

Enid Woodring Regional Airport – $57,162

Ardmore Municipal Airport – $57,162

Richard Lloyd Jones Jr. Airport – $57,000

West Woodward – $23,000

Ponca City Regional – $23,000

The ACRGP is part of the Federal Governments latest Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, directing nearly $2 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the news release.

The bill reserves $1.75 billion for commercial service and certain cargo airports and up to $45 million for nonprimary Commercial and GA airports, the news release states.

“We have spent the better part of a year advocating for our airports during the pandemic, and we are encouraged to see some of this funding coming to Oklahoma,” said State Director of Aeronautics, Grayson Ardies. “We sincerely appreciate everything that our Federal Delegation has done to bring this relief to our airports and look forward to working with them on future relief efforts.”