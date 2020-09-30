15 people arrested following prostitution sting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities arrested 15 people following a prostitution sting in Lawton.

Officials say detectives with the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit conducted a prostitution sting at a local hotel.

During the operation, detectives arrested four women and two men for engaging in prostitution after they agreed to perform sexual acts in exchange for money.

Officials arrested two other women for transporting a prostitute and profiting for prostitution. Detectives also were able to seize methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs, and a gun.

Authorities arrested seven other men for soliciting a prostitute after they attempted to pay for sexual acts.

Investigators say the Special Operations Unit also located a victim of human trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

