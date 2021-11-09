15-year-old arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in Guthrie, accused of shooting, killing 14-year-old

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A 15-year-old male is accused of shooting and killing a 14 year old on Sunday.

The 15 year old is suspected of shooting Antwoine Watson Jr. multiple times, killing him, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, Public Information Officer for the Guthrie Police Department.

Around 30 officials from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Logan County District Attorney’s Office, Guthrie Public Works and the Guthrie PD scoured the 1300 block of East Grant on Tuesday and found a gun believed to have been involved in the deadly shooting.

Antwoine Watson Jr.

Authorities arrested the 15 year old at around 11:46 a.m. Tuesday. They are asking the district attorney that the suspect be charged with first-degree murder.

“I have seen many large cases worked in my almost 30 year career,” said Guthrie Police Chief Don Sweger. “I have never seen so many people come together so fast to seek justice for a victim and peace for a community. I am proud to work with departments and agencies who take treat their responsibilities with professionalism and diligence.”

Guthrie police were contacted at 5:07 p.m. Sunday about a shooting victim in the 500 block of West Noble (State Highway 33).

A community member was driving Watson, who had multiple gunshot wounds, to the hospital in a personal vehicle, and flagged down a passing ambulance. Watson died at the scene.

Police closed the road from 2nd Street to 5th Street on Noble immediately following Watson’s death.