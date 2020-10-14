15-year-old Cyril cheerleader recovering after head pinned by goalpost; family says recovery a ‘miracle’

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – The 15-year-old Cyril cheerleader whose head was pinned by a goalpost Monday afternoon is recovering Tuesday at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. Her family claims her recovery is a miracle after the blow she took to the head.

“You don’t expect them to wake up,” said Shana Thompson, Jenessa Thompson’s aunt.

Just 24 hours removed from the incident, Jenessa Thompson’s grandmother Debbie Thompson and her aunt said Jenessa’s alert, up and walking.

“It’s truly a miracle,” Shana Thompson said.

“Seeing her yesterday, that’s not something that we expected at all,” her cousin and fellow cheerleader Skylie Thompson said.

Her cousin Skylie and friend Jaycee Shaffer said she has even tried to brush her teeth after learning from doctors that her jaw is broken.

“Totally a Jenessa thing to do,” Shaffer said.

Debbie Thompson said doctors told them Jenessa has fractures in the back of her skull that they expect to heal naturally. However, Jenessa can’t see out of her right eye. Thompson said doctors are waiting to see if it’s temporary or permanent.

“I saw it hit her and pin her to the ground and it was the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Shaffer said.

The cheerleading team was trying to climb up on the goalpost for a picture after practice.

“It just seemed fun, it’s what kids do,” cheer coach Tayler Reynolds said. “Never did I think that something as horrific as what happened would happen.”

Jenessa stayed on the ground next to Reynolds as they were boosting girls up to sit on it. That’s when the steel post gave way.

“In slow motion I saw it coming down,” Reynolds said. “And then I instantly saw her pinned.”

Her uncle posted a Facebook video showing the scene where it happened. Everyone on scene at the time jumped into action. The cheerleading squad helped pull the goalpost off her and pull her out from underneath. Reynolds said she cradled Thompson in her arms.

“I said I need you to stay still,” Reynolds said. “I need you to relax, and I just need you to cough up the blood.”

A horrific scene. However, fast forward 24 hours, and the family and friends continue to gather outside of OU Medical Center. All of them said they’re happy and amazed at her recovery and they’re shocked the news wasn’t worse.

“She wanted to go to school today,” Skylie Thompson said. “She’s a fighter.”

“The testimony that she’s going to have walking out of this, it’s going to shake and rattle some people,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds’ foot was also injured in the incident. KFOR was also told that the goalpost has been fixed and put back into place.

LATEST HEADLINES: