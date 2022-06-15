LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of a teenager following an ATV accident.

Around 3:30 p.m. on June 7, emergency crews were called to an accident just south of Talihina in LeFlore County.

According to the trooper’s accident report, a 15-year-old was driving a 2007 Honda ATV southbound on County Road Williams when the ATV left the roadway and hit a tree.

The teenager was rushed to the Choctaw Nation Hospital with head injuries.

He was later moved to an unknown hospital in Tulsa, and died from his injuries on June 10.

So far, the cause of the crash is unknown.