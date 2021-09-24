15th annual Aviation Festival coming to Max Westheimer Airport

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A local airport is preparing for an aviation festival early next month.

The University of Oklahoma Max Westheimer Airport will hold its 15th Annual Aviation Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Visitors will be able to check out aircraft static displays and a children’s activity area.

Organizers say guests will be able to see the OU Fleet, an antique Steersman, and the T-6 Texans.

Also, Vance Air Force Base, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and radio control aircraft from the Central Oklahoma Radio Control Society are scheduled to have displays.

“This is a perfect opportunity to see the airport up close. You get to touch and feel the aircraft and visit with the pilots. This is a wonderful time for children and adults of all ages to explore the aviation world and see the many facets of the airport, aircraft, and careers in aviation,” said Lance Lamkin, A.A.E., Max Westheimer Airport Administrator.

Organizers say they also expect to have the Civil Air Patrol, Norman Fire, O.U. Police, S.W.A.T. Team, Cleveland County Sherriff, Norman Police, and NOAA with their Mobile Doppler Radar.

During the festival, the OU Sooner Schooner will be on hand and will be pulled by the ponies Boomer and Sooner.

Children will have the opportunity to take a ride on a bi-plane model, play in a model hot air balloon and look inside the engine of an airplane.

Admission and parking are complimentary.

This year marks the 80th year of flight training at Max Westheimer Airport.