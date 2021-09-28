16-year-old accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old friend while playing with gun in Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City teenager is charged with accidentally shooting and killing his friend. It happened as he was allegedly showing the 15-year-old his gun.

When police got to the scene at the Burntwood Mobile Home Park on the night of August 28, the 15-year-old victim was already dead from a gunshot wound to the neck.

“At some point in the time, the gun is discharged and shoots the victim in the neck, and he succumbs to his injuries and died,” said Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn.

The incident happened in OKC, Cleveland County. Mashburn said the 16-year-old suspect and the 15-year-old victim were smoking marijuana on a bed in a bedroom. At some point, the suspect allegedly held his gun – which he acknowledges was stolen – to the neck of the victim. When the victim grabbed it, the gun went off and he was killed. This account of details is what the suspect told law enforcement.

“It’s not surprising that this is an end result, where unfortunately people lose their lives when we have drugs and guns involved,” Mashburn said.

The scene of the shooting.

He believes there was no intent to kill, but that playing with the gun was reckless, and that’s why he’s charging first-degree manslaughter.

“Given the fact that he’s waving a stolen gun around and they’re smoking marijuana at the same time and someone lost their life as a result,” he explained.

The suspect is also being charged with knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property – a misdemeanor.

Mashburn said it hasn’t been determined if the suspect will be tried in court as a juvenile or child for the felony manslaughter charge. If tried as an adult, the 16-year-old could be sentenced to four years to life in prison.

“My first and foremost job will be to get with the victim’s family and kind of see what they want to see happen with the case,” he said. “We can’t always do exactly what the victims want, but we want to start taking care of them.”

KFOR stopped by the suspect’s home Tuesday. An uncle of the suspect tells us they have no comment at this time.