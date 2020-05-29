16-year-old arrested after pursuit with Major, Blaine Co. deputies ends in crashes

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 16-year-old male was arrested after a pursuit in two counties ended in a crash with patrol vehicles.

On Thursday, around 1 p.m., Okeene police initiated a vehicle pursuit on the driver of a vehicle traveling at high speeds through town.

The pursuit continued into Major County where two Major County units joined the pursuit. They then came back into Blaine County where Blaine County units joined.

The vehicle drove at high speeds and at several times, attempted to back into pursuing units.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, at several highway crossings, the vehicle failed to slow down and drove across highways, putting other vehicles in danger.

The pursuit continued south of Okeene on Highway 8.

The vehicle drove through several construction signs and appeared to be heading directly to where bridge construction was being performed. The decision was made to perform a tactical vehicle intervention before it could reach construction workers.

The vehicle was spun out, but the driver was able to recover and accelerated, driving head-on into a Major County unit, and then into a Blaine County unit.

The driver was taken into custody and did not have any injuries.

Both Major County and Blaine County deputies were not injured.

The driver was identified as a 16-year-old male from Tulsa and transported to a juvenile detention facility.