16-year-old arrested for deadly double shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

The scene of a double homicide in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting in Oklahoma City.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at a home near S.W. 49th and S. Ross Ave.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 16-year-old Ramon Sosa dead at the home.

Investigators say the alleged suspect fled the scene in a family member’s vehicle.

A short time later, officers located the suspect and the vehicle near S.W. 5th and May Ave. However, the suspect took off on foot.

Sadly, authorities discovered the victim’s grandmother, 52-year-old Angela Sosa, dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators found the suspect, a 16-year-old male, a quarter of a mile away in the Oklahoma River, almost completely submerged.

The teen was taken into custody on two counts of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.