16-year-old arrested for shooting at Tulsa Airbnb

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Tulsa Police Department

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say one teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting at an Airbnb.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 23, 911 dispatchers in Tulsa received several calls about gunshots being heard near Easton St. and Xenophon Ave. in west Tulsa.

Around the same time, emergency crews were called to treat a shooting victim at a gas station in the 200 block of N. Gilcrease Museum Rd.

The victim suffered a grazing wound to his head and was taken to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, he is expected to recover.

Investigators soon learned that the shooting occurred after a party at an Airbnb in the area. When police arrived at the home, they questioned several people inside the house.

In all, officers determined that several dozen shots were fired in the shooting. As a result, four firearms were also recovered.

Authorities arrested a 16-year-old on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter