16-year-old arrested for shooting at Tulsa Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say one teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting at an Airbnb.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 23, 911 dispatchers in Tulsa received several calls about gunshots being heard near Easton St. and Xenophon Ave. in west Tulsa.

Around the same time, emergency crews were called to treat a shooting victim at a gas station in the 200 block of N. Gilcrease Museum Rd.

The victim suffered a grazing wound to his head and was taken to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, he is expected to recover.

Investigators soon learned that the shooting occurred after a party at an Airbnb in the area. When police arrived at the home, they questioned several people inside the house.

In all, officers determined that several dozen shots were fired in the shooting. As a result, four firearms were also recovered.

Authorities arrested a 16-year-old on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.