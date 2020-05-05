16-year-old arrested in connection to stepfather’s murder, OSBI says

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 16-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather.

On Sunday night, a homicide occurred at a residence on E. County Road 51 in Ringwood.

When Major County deputies arrived on scene, they found 40-year-old Kristan Newton dead in his yard from gunshot wounds.

According to the OSBI, Newton and his 16-year-old stepson had been arguing when the juvenile allegedly shot Newton.

Newton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Major County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.