TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating after a teenage girl was injured in a shooting.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 22, officials with the Tulsa Police Department say they were called to a shooting near Admiral and Harvard.

When they arrived, they learned a 16-year-old girl had been shot multiple times.

Investigators learned the teen was outside of the house when she was shot.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.