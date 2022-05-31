OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City fire crews were successful in an unusual rescue on the city’s northeast side Tuesday morning.

“The firemen left about as dirty as the horse,” said Mark Knowles.

Knowles’ male horse, Shooter, found himself stuck in a muddy trench.

Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, crews were called to an area near N.E. 36th and Santa Fe to rescue Shooter/

“I was sitting at home, and my wife said, ‘Mark, there’s some horse on 39th and Lincoln that fell in a hole,'” said Knowles. “I looked on the TV and I knew it was him immediately.”

The 16-year-old male horse was grazing in his pasture when he got too close to the hole and slipped.

“I thought maybe he might [have] a broken leg, and that was a pretty dramatic fall, and it was pretty muddy,” said Knowles.

Shooter remained calm as ​Oklahoma City fire crews worked extensively to get him out for almost two hours.

Police and fire crews rushed to the scene to pump the water out of the trench and get the horse to safety.

They were forced to bring in heavy equipment to move a lot of the dirt from the trench as firefighters worked to keep the horse calm.

“I was in such a hurry; I put my pants on backward this morning,” said Knowles. “I want to thank the firemen for being such wonderful people. They’ve helped us out a lot here.”

📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter →