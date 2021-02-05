16-year-old killed after crashing into deer, semi-truck

ROGER MILLS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 16-year-old has died following a crash involving a deer.

Around 7 p.m. on Feb. 4, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along Hwy 33 in Roger MIlls County.

Investigators say a 16-year-old from Cheyenne was driving a 2001 Lincoln Continental eastbound on Hwy 33 when he hit a deer.

At that point, his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on.

The teenager was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest 20 feet away. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.