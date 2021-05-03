16-year-old killed in Mayes County motorcycle accident

SALINA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Department of Public Safety say a 16-year-old boy was killed in a motorcycle accident early Monday near Salina.
According to the accident report, the teen was westbound on E 523 Rd when he was unable negotiate curve, entered the oncoming lane, and struck 77-year-old Linda Eastman head on.
Officials say Eastman sustained arm injuries but refused treatment at the scene.
The teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the report says.
No other information is available at this time.