16-year-old killed in Mayes County motorcycle accident

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

SALINA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Department of Public Safety say a 16-year-old boy was killed in a motorcycle accident early Monday near Salina.

According to the accident report, the teen was westbound on E 523 Rd when he was unable negotiate curve, entered the oncoming lane, and struck 77-year-old Linda Eastman head on.

Officials say Eastman sustained arm injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

The teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the report says.

No other information is available at this time.

