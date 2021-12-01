16 years later: Human skull identified as Oklahoma woman

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – More than 16 years after a human skull was discovered in Kiowa County, officials say they have now identified the victim.

On July 13, 2005, a farmer in Kiowa County called the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office after finding a skull on his land. No other human remains were found.

At the time, investigators could only determine the skull belonged to a woman between 18 and 29-years-old. They also determined that she had been deceased between three and 20 years.

Over the years, officials created a facial reconstruction and used DNA analysis to compare it to other missing women in Oklahoma. She became known as ‘Kiowa Jane Doe.”

In September of 2021, the University of North Texas notified the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation that a DNA profile finally matched the skull.

“Kiowa Jane Doe has a name. She is Rebecca Jean Boyd and she has a family that loves and misses her,” said Ricky Adams, OSBI Director. “We are happy that Rebecca’s family has her back and can give her the proper burial that she deserves. Now our Cold Case Unit is going to determine how she ended up in that field and who is responsible.”

Rebecca Jean Boyd was last seen in Lawton on July 26, 2002. She was 29-years-old and was the mother of two small children.

If you have any information on Rebecca Jean Boyd’s disappearance, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.