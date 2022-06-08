OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two juveniles were hurt after being shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The children are recovering from injuries that are not life threatening.

No suspect has been identified, according to police, who said definitive information is not yet available.

Officers responded to the Vines at Meridian near Northwest 54th Street Tuesday night just after 10 p.m. on reports of someone shot in the head.

“Somebody had either driven by, walked by or Fired rounds into the apartment,” said MSgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department Wednesday in an interview.

An incident report indicated when officers arrived on the scene, a female exited the apartment building with blood on her shirt, stating someone was shot through the front window.

Officers entering the building confirmed a double shooting.

“[The] 17 year old was struck in the shoulder; the 8-year-old suffered a head wound from the bullet but is stable at this time,” added Knight.

The children were hospitalized after being struck by bullets flying through the front window of a unit facing the street.

KFOR observed broken glass at the crime scene, along with towels at the crime scene.

Towels left on the scene in front of the unit where the shooting happened

KFOR spoke with a neighbor who said violence at the apartment complex and the surrounding area is unusual.

“It’s a very safe neighborhood,” said Jacob Munsell. “ It was really crazy; nothing ever happens in this area.”

Police are unsure if the children were the intended targets of the shooting; their identities have not been released.