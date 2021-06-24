17-year-old dead, mother hospitalized after argument leads to shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A teen is dead and his mother is in the hospital after police say an argument between the two led to gunfire.

17-year-old Tayevion Henderson died at the hospital, while his mother, 38-year-old Tiffany Henderson, is in critical condition.

Right now, Oklahoma City police are working to determine what happened and why.

As the investigation continues, residents of the apartment complex where it happened are still dealing with the aftermath of this deadly shooting.

“The police told me it was a mother and son. It’s crazy,” said Michael Purvis, who lives at the Bennett Ridge Apartments, just steps away from where the deadly shootout between Tiffany Henderson and her 17-year-old son Tayevion unfolded.

“When they arrived, they located two subjects, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“I only heard a few shots but by the time I looked out the window, there were already police on scene and a woman laying on the side here,” Purvis said.

Purvis also found that his car had been hit by a stray bullet.

“I’ve lived here a few years but never have had something happen like this before,” he said.

Police found two guns on scene.

Tiffany and Tayevion were both rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. They say it’s not clear at this time what led to the deadly exchange between mother and son.

“He was a teen juvenile and they were living together,” said Quirk.

“It’s pretty sad,” Purvis said.

At last check, Tiffany was in critical condition.

Police say once their investigation is complete, the district attorney will decide if she will face any charges.