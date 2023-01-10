OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One teenager is dead after a shooting in Oklahoma City and police are trying to determine if it was intentional, or just a tragic accident.

It happened overnight at a home near Northwest 107th and Mantle Drive – not too far from Hefner and Rockwell.

It was late last night when police were called to the neighborhood.

They’re still trying to piece together what happened.

“When officers arrived there, they found one young man deceased,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “He appeared to have been shot to death. It’s unclear what led up to it.”

Oklahoma City Police say the 17-year-old victim was at the home with several other teenagers when a gun went off.

“Don’t know if they were playing with a gun or if this was an intentional act,” Knight said. “At this point, we’re still trying to work all that out.”

When officers got there, they say the person who pulled the trigger had already left.

“We have him identified, we’re still trying to locate him at this time,” said Knight.

As investigators search for him, they’re also left searching for answers.

“Again, at this time, it’s still unclear if it was an intentional act but sadly one person lost their life,” Knight said.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.