LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after an Oklahoma teenager drowned while swimming at Lake Murray.

Around 5:30 p.m. on July 24, emergency crews were called to Buzzards Roost in Lake Murray following a possible drowning.

Investigators say a 17-year-old boy from Ringling was attempting to swim from the Buzzards Roost shoreline to Buzzards Roost Boat Dock.

Officials say the victim went under the water and never resurfaced.

His body was found about 150 feet south of the boat ramp in 21 feet of water on Monday morning.

His identity has not been released.