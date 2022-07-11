COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Lawton Police Department says a teen girl was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-44 in the early hours of July 9.

Officers were called to the scene near mile-marker 32.5 around 5 a.m. Saturday, July 9.

There, they found a 17-year-old female who had been struck by a vehicle while walking along I-44 and “succumbed to her injuries at the scene.”

The Lawton Police Department’s Traffic Unit is currently investigating this accident. No other information is available at this time.

If you have any information on this accident, please call 580-581-3272.