17 year old in critical condition following vehicle crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 17-year-old male is in critical condition from head injuries he suffered during a vehicle crash in Lincoln County.

The 17 year old – a Welch, Okla., resident –was driving a 2017 Subaru Forrester when he crashed at approximately 3:05 p.m. on 770 Road, three miles east of Agra, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The teen was driving west on 770 Road at high speed and lost control of the vehicle. He went off the west side of the road, hit a mailbox, continued west, went into a roll and reentered the roadway. As the crash occurred, he was ejected. The vehicle continued rolling and landed on its roof in a ditch, according to the news release.

He was flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

The teen was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, the news release states.