17 year old in serious condition after shot in Oklahoma City, police searching for teen suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A teenager was shot in Oklahoma City on Saturday, and police are searching for the shooter, whom they say is also a teen.

Police were called to North Martin Luther King Avenue and Northeast 23rd Street regarding a shooting that occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m., according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

Officers found that a 17-year-old male had been shot.

A teen was allegedly shot by another teen in Oklahoma City.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is listed in serious condition.

The alleged shooter is also described as a 17-year-old male. The official said he is on the loose.

He is described as a 5’8″ tall, stocky black male wearing an orange hoodie and navy blue sweatpants.

Please call the Police Department at (405) 297-1000 if you have information on the suspect.