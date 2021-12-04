17 year old in serious condition after shot in Oklahoma City, police searching for teen suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A teenager was shot in Oklahoma City on Saturday, and police are searching for the shooter, whom they say is also a teen.
Police were called to North Martin Luther King Avenue and Northeast 23rd Street regarding a shooting that occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m., according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.
Officers found that a 17-year-old male had been shot.
The victim was transported to a hospital and is listed in serious condition.
The alleged shooter is also described as a 17-year-old male. The official said he is on the loose.
He is described as a 5’8″ tall, stocky black male wearing an orange hoodie and navy blue sweatpants.
Please call the Police Department at (405) 297-1000 if you have information on the suspect.