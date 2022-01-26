17-year-old killed in Adair County crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers say a 17-year-old has died following a crash in Adair County.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 51, just west of Stilwell in Adair County.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 2006 Ford Fusion, driven by a 17-year-old female, was attempting to turn eastbound onto Hwy 51 from S. 4665 Rd. when it crossed in front of a Ford F350.

Sadly, the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene from head injuries.

The 70-year-old driver of the F350 was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.