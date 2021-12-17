17-year-old killed in Major County crash

Local

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 17-year-old from Ames, Oklahoma.

Around 12 p.m. on Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hwy 8 and County Rd. EW-530 for a crash.

Investigators say a 1999 Jeep SUV driven by a 17-year-old was heading eastbound on County Road EW-530 as a semi-truck was heading northbound on Hwy 8.

According to the trooper’s preliminary report, it appears the SUV didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into the semi-truck’s trailer.

Sadly, the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

