OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – 175 Oklahoma artists are gearing up for the 34th Annual 12×12 Art Fundraiser, to be held at a local brewery, where participants can bid on artwork and other prizes while enjoying live entertainment, food, and a cash bar.

Large gathering at a previous annual art fundraiser. Photo provided by OVAC.

All artwork is presented in 12×12 measurements and bidding begins at $200 per piece, or the buyer has the option to “buy it now.” Participants can also bid on silent auction packages from local businesses.

Previous 12×12 Art Fundraiser. Photo provided by OVAC.

Ticket sales and donations will benefit the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC), which promotes visual arts within the community through education, connection, and funding.

The 34th Annual 12×12 Art Fundraiser will take place on Friday, September 16th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Lively Beerworks, located at 815 SW 2nd St in Oklahoma City.

Tickets cost $45 in advance, which can be purchased here, or $50 at the door. Children under 16 are free.

Artist: Faye Miller, “American Delirium.” Photo provided by OVAC.

This year’s event is sponsored by Lively Beerworks, The Chickasaw Nation, Southwestern Printing, Heartland, Dunlap Codding, Amshot, Art Hall, Allied Arts, the Oklahoma Arts Council, Kirkpatrick Family Foundation, and the George Kaiser Family Foundation.