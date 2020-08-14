18-month investigation into drug trafficking ring ends in several arrests

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – Following an 18-month multi-agency investigation, officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say they have dismantled a large drug trafficking network in southwest Oklahoma.

Initially, OBN agents began investigating a drug trafficking ring in January of 2019. Officials say the organization was moving large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine into Anadarko and Chickasha.

“It wouldn’t be uncommon for this group to bring more than a kilo of meth and nearly a half-pound of cocaine on a weekly basis into Caddo County for distribution. Occasionally, they would sell prescription pills and marijuana, as well,” said OBN spokesman Mark Woodward.

Around 6 a.m. on Friday, agents and officers from several law enforcement agencies began executing seven search warrants and more than 30 arrest warrants.

Officials say two of the main targets of the investigation, Clifton Wilson and David Duncan, were running the drug trafficking ring while at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

“These two inmates would facilitate drug shipments using contraband cell phones to communicate with people on the outside. OBN worked very closely with the Inspector General’s Office at the Department of Corrections throughout this investigation to monitor the activities of these two inmates,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.

In all, agents seized several pounds of meth, cell phones and drug paraphernalia while executing the warrants.

As of 12 p.m. on Friday, Woodward says 28 people are in custody.

The investigation involved agents from OBN, members of the Anadarko Police Department, Caddo County Sheriff’s Department, the District 6 Drug Task Force, and the Department of Corrections’ Office of Inspector General.

