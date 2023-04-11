GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Guthrie Police Department released new information Monday on the drowning of a toddler Easter Sunday.

It was an Easter Sunday turned nightmare for a Guthrie family.

Sgt. Anthony Gibbs with Guthrie Police said a family had relatives visiting from out of town near the 400 block of W. Industrial late Sunday afternoon for a gathering.

“They and their 18-month-old son along with several other relatives, also other children were playing around in the backyard,” Gibbs said.

The children were running around on an above-ground pool deck.

Gibbs said everything was fine until they noticed the 18-month-old went missing.

“Immediately, of course, began looking for him and ended up seeing that there was a hole in the swimming pool covering the child had fallen through,” Gibbs said.

According to Gibbs, they don’t know exactly how long the child was missing before it was found in the pool. He said it was a “fairly short” amount of time.

CPR was given as the Guthrie Fire Department got to the scene.

An ambulance took the child to the hospital, but it was too late, and the child died.

“Just an extremely tragic accident,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs said they don’t think any foul play was involved in the situation.