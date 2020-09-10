18-year-old arrested in connection to cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four years after an elderly woman was found dead in her home, authorities in Oklahoma City say they have made an arrest in the case.

82-year-old Ikuko George was known to have a strict schedule and routine, so when she didn’t come outside to go to her doctor’s appointment, her cab driver became worried.

On March 7, 2016, the cab driver called the police to check on her. When officers arrived at her home in the 3100 block of S.E. 54th St., they soon made a gruesome discovery.

“When officers went to the residence, they found her inside. She was deceased,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “She had trauma to her body consistent with being a victim of a homicide.”

For years, police investigated the crime.

Recently, authorities said new information came to light and led them to 18-year-old Antione Thomas.

At the time of George’s murder, Thomas was only 13-years-old.

Officials said they soon realized that Thomas was already in jail for the murder of another elderly woman.

Just before 3 a.m. on May 22, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane.

While putting out the flames, fire crews discovered the body of 78-year-old Sara Cleveland.

Days later, investigators determined that Cleveland had been murdered before the fire was set to her home.

“That’s kind of hard to wrap your head around,” Robert Ard told KFOR. “It just makes me sad somebody could have done that.”

Friends said Cleveland was loving, kind, and quiet, so they couldn’t imagine why someone would kill her.

Thomas is now facing charges for both murders.

