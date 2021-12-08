18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that killed innocent bystander

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting that killed an innocent bystander.
Around 4:44 p.m. on Oct. 1, officers were called to a reported shooting at a business near N.E. 13th and N. Lottie Ave.
When police arrived on the scene, they found 29-year-old Ashley Rice suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators say Rice was hit by a stray bullet stemming from an altercation between two other people.
Rice was rushed to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
On Tuesday, officials say they have finally made an arrest in the case.
Officers and U.S. Marshals arrested 18-year-old Tavion Edwards for a first-degree murder warrant.