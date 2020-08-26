18-year-old drowns in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an 18-year-old has died following a kayaking accident.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, emergency crews were called to a possible drowning along the Mt. Fork River in the Presbyterian Falls area.
According to a report by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, 18-year-old Landen Drake and a 13-year-old boy were in two separate kayaks along the river when they overturned.
The 13-year-old was able to swim to shore, but Drake did not resurface.
Investigators say Drake’s body was found around 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 25.
