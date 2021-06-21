18-year-old killed after being hit by utility vehicle

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANT, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an accident that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Oklahoma man.

Around 3:25 a.m. on June 19, emergency crews were called to an accident along County Road 2150, just east of Grant, Oklahoma in Choctaw County.

According to an accident report, a 2021 Kawasaki Teryx was heading westbound on C.R. 2150 with 18-year-old Kollin Edge riding on the back.

At one point, Edge fell off the vehicle.

Investigators say the driver noticed that Edge was not riding the vehicle and turned around in an attempt to find him. However, the utility vehicle then hit Edge.

Officials say Edge was pronounced dead at the scene from head and internal injuries.

At this point, the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report