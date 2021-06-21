18-year-old killed after being hit by utility vehicle

GRANT, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an accident that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Oklahoma man.

Around 3:25 a.m. on June 19, emergency crews were called to an accident along County Road 2150, just east of Grant, Oklahoma in Choctaw County.

According to an accident report, a 2021 Kawasaki Teryx was heading westbound on C.R. 2150 with 18-year-old Kollin Edge riding on the back.

At one point, Edge fell off the vehicle.

Investigators say the driver noticed that Edge was not riding the vehicle and turned around in an attempt to find him. However, the utility vehicle then hit Edge.

Officials say Edge was pronounced dead at the scene from head and internal injuries.

At this point, the cause of the accident is under investigation.