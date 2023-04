CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon teen passed away on Monday due to a car accident in Canadian County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Peyton Sims was driving on the ramp from the John Kilpatrick northbound to I-40 eastbound when the vehicle drove off of the roadway and struck the bridge support head on.

Officials say Sims was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical professionals.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.