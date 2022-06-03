LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in LeFlore County are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma teenager.

Just before 1 a.m. on June 3, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 270, just southeast of Wister, Oklahoma.

Investigators say a 2007 Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound on Hwy 270 when it left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected, causing the truck to leave the roadway to the left and roll an unknown number of times.

Authorities say the 19-year-old driver was rushed to an Arkansas hospital with head injuries.

Sadly, the passenger, 18-year-old Ayden Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers noted an odor of alcohol on the driver.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.