18-year-old Oklahoma girl killed in rollover crash

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old on Thursday evening.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to Hwy 31, approximately five miles east of Kinta, Oklahoma.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 18-year-old Harley Mills was driving a 1998 Ford Expedition westbound on the highway when the vehicle suddenly left the roadway.

Officials say the Expedition went airborne, and rolled three times, throwing Mills from the vehicle.

Troopers say the vehicle ultimately came to rest on top of Mills.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, troopers are still investigating the crash but believe inattention played a role.

