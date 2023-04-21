SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) –Shawnee, Oklahoma, received extensive damage during the storm and officials from the area are stilling assessing the wreckage.

On Wednesday, April 19th, multiple tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma, heavily damaging areas like McClain and Pottawatomie Counties.

According to officials, at least 1,800 structures in Shawnee have been affected, around 300 heavily damaged and 42 completely destroyed. About 600 power poles have fallen leaving approximately 10,800 people still without service as of 2 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say city leaders are working to set up a donation center at the old Gilbert & Sons Building at 40610 Benson Park Road in Shawnee.

Once the donation center is set up, the donations they will need include:

Pallets of water

Diapers and wipes

Non-perishable food items

Local church groups will also be accepting donations including Life Church north of town and Northridge Church on MacArthur.

Officials noted that Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County is setting up to coordinate the volunteer effort. If you want or need help, call 405-273-1035 or email relief@communityrenewal.org.

For for information regarding disaster relief in Shawnee, visit communityrenewal.org.