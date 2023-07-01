MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — 19 cadets walked across the stage to get their diploma from Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Friday. Soon, they will be patrolling nearly 112,000 miles of roads and highways across the state. Their mission is to keep Oklahomans safe.

It’s great to be a part of something bigger than yourself. This was very hard. It was very daunting. But at the same time, too, now that we’re here, it was one of the most rewarding things I think any of us could have done in our entire lives,” said Nathan wells, a graduating cadet.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s 71st Academy started back in March. Cadets went through 13 weeks of intense training including criminal law, arrest procedures, and physical fitness.

“Everybody from this graduation was prior law enforcement. So they have a lot of experience already working the road,” said Lieutenant Tanner Keesler with OHP.

Their training, though, is far from over.

“They’ll start in the field here within the next week or two. And from there they’ll be on their field training program, which is another, I believe, 12 weeks that they’ll have to do, and they’ll have different phases of training in there,” said Keesler.

“It’s going to be just as much learning as this last 13 weeks, the future 13 weeks coming up. It’s going to have a lot to offer. So anything that they can give me, I’ll soak it up,” said Wells.

The 71st Academy says when training gets hard, they’re ready to rely on their motto, “All in–All the time.

“It’s not going to be an easy process, but the process works,” said Wells.

Commissioner Tim Tipton spoke to the graduates and said he hopes they will use the dedication learned in training as they provide services to the public on roads.



