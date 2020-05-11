19 grams of methamphetamine discovered during traffic stop in Oklahoma

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A traffic stop in Wagoner County led to the discovery of 19 grams of methamphetamine, officials say.

On April 24, Wagoner Co. Deputy T. Fisher, performed a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and 680 Road in the Flat Rock area of Wagoner County.

The vehicle was stopped for driving without a license plate.

The driver, Brian D. Russell, of Locust Grove, allegedly admitted to Fisher to having narcotics with him and was taken into custody.

Shortly after that, K-9 Deputy D. Watkins and K-9 partner Bane arrived on scene to assist.

Watkins deployed Bane and was alerted to the odor of narcotics on the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was performed and a clear plastic bag containing a white crystal substance was found under the driver’s seat.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says 19 grams of methamphetamine were recovered from the vehicle.

Russell was transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center for possession of CDS without a tax stamp and possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

He was released from the detention center on May 1 after posting his $2,500 bond.